W.Va. sales tax would top US states under income tax cut plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s consumer sales tax rate would increase from 6% to 7.9% under a proposal to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice submitted the proposal to the Legislature on Thursday. The sales tax increase would give West Virginia the highest rate among all U.S. states. Puerto Rico has a double-digit sales tax.

The proposal would give a 60% cut in the personal income tax to residents in the first year. People earning less than $35,000 a year would receive an unspecified tax rebate check.

West Virginia would join nine other states that don’t have a state income tax.

