Augusta Co. students to begin 4 day in-person instruction April 15

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday nights Augusta County School Board meeting was emotional and, at times, heated over back-to-school plans.

“Tonight I’m asking you to take another step in getting us back to normal. Please,” one parent said.

Dozens of parents and some students spoke in favor of getting students back to school four or even five days a week.

“We’re asking you tonight to do the right thing,” another said. “Make it happen tonight.”

After the board voted 6-1, all students will have the opportunity to head back to the classroom four days a week beginning April 15.

A and B groups will be combined and Mondays will be an at-home learning day for all students.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond said in-school mitigation has been effective, but teachers and staff need time to plan classrooms and transportation, so they cannot go back as soon as some parents, students, and teachers want.

“When we started this program at the beginning of the year in September, we all said that we were all in this together,” Bond said. “Our teachers, our students, our parents, and community. That mission has not changed. We all need to work together to make this work.”

Bond said masks are still required and teachers need to be diligent about enforcing that and other social distancing measures.

This change to the instruction model is very flexible. Bond reminded everyone at the board meeting that ACPS can still pivot back to a hybrid or virtual model if community trends deem necessary.

The option for students to continue learning from home is still on the table.

