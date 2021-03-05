Advertisement

Charlottesville community raising donations to give to workers at UVA Medical Center

Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia community are raising money to provide meals and even a caffeine boost to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim and Brian Levinstein are making sure those working at the UVA Medical Center aren’t being forgotten.

The two siblings have partnered with others in the community to raise funds to donate meals, and Keurig machines with hundreds of “K-cups” to medical staff.

“I think it’s easy to forget these battles are still being fought inside the hospitals. Whether the cases are down or not, they’re never empty” Kim Levinstein said.

Levinstein has also created a gofundme page to help raise funds for more meals and donations.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

VDOT traffic monitoring device
VDOT sees benefits from traffic signal devices on Route 33
Evening Weather 3/5/2021
Evening Weather 3/5/2021
UVA Medical Center.
UVA doctor says light is at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 cases decrease
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
Va. becomes 1st ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of 4 bills