STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Fire Rescue took to Twitter on Friday to alert the community a burn ban has been placed on the City of Staunton until further notice.

The burn ban went into effect on Friday, March 5 at noon and was placed by the City of Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office.

The City of Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office is placing a burn ban into effect starting at noon today until further notice. #burnban pic.twitter.com/mHXT1gm8YJ — Staunton Fire Rescue (@stauntonfire) March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.