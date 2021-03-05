Advertisement

DOJ: Grant Co. woman indicted on drug charges

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) — The Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice says a Cabins, W.Va. woman was arraigned on Friday on drug charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Melissa Dawn Bailey, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins in February 2021 on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The release says Bailey is accused of selling methamphetamine in June 2020 in Grant County.

The DOJ reports Bailey faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
From booze to balloons, a wide range of legislative action
Generic Coronavirus
VHHA reflects on COVID-19 pandemic as Va. approaches one-year anniversary of first confirmed case
WV Consumer Minute: Big Ticket Items
WV Consumer Minute: Big Ticket Item Scams
WV Consumer Minute: Big Ticket Items
WV Consumer Minute: Big Ticket Item Scams