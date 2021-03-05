DOJ: Grant Co. woman indicted on drug charges

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) — The Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice says a Cabins, W.Va. woman was arraigned on Friday on drug charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Melissa Dawn Bailey, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins in February 2021 on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The release says Bailey is accused of selling methamphetamine in June 2020 in Grant County.

The DOJ reports Bailey faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.