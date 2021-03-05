Friends and family share memories and say goodbyes at fallen officers funeral service

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday afternoon hundreds of police officers lined up in the parking lot of Bulldog Field to give on final salute and goodbye to Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum.

Before the service started Officer Winum was escorted onto the football field by members of the Stanley Police Department as they drove past different law enforcement Honor Guards.

The service began with remarks from Winum’s brothers at the Stanley Police Department including Chief Ryan Dean who read a poem.

“Our little town will always be near,” Chief Dean said. " Rest easy my brother we got it from here.”

The service continued with memories shared by friends and family members of Winum who talked about his faith in god.

One of Winum’s daughters explained how her dad read the Bible every day and during the service, she read a verse from the book that was bookmarked by her dad the morning he died.

His kids also brought up their dad’s love for ice cream and how patriotic he was.

The service ended with Officer Winum’s final call read over police scanners across the Valley. At the service, it was mentioned that the family was headed to the Stanley Fire Hall for a dinner with local law enforcement.

The family and some members of local law enforcement will be headed to New York on Friday, where Winum will be laid to rest.

The service has ended and so has Officer Winum’s watch. The family is headed to Stanley Fire Hall for a dinner with law enforcement. Winum will be buried at where he’s from in New York in the coming days. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/8vl3SXUhRC — John Hood (@WHSV_John) March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.