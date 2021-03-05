Advertisement

From booze to balloons, a wide range of legislative action

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Capitol.(NBC29)
By Denise Lavoie, Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s General Assembly has approved a collection of bills that will impact consumers. Some of the bills sought to address issues that have cropped up or become more pressing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One bill will allow restaurants to continue to offer cocktails to go. Another bill phases out the use of polystyrene food containers by July 1, 2025. But the bill allows localities to grant consecutive one-year exemptions to food vendors who face undue economic hardship.

Many restaurants continue to rely on takeout service to survive while the pandemic drags on.

Another bill bans the outdoor release of nonbiodegradable balloons.

