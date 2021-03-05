HPD investigating alleged aggravated assault

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department says officials are investigating an aggravated assault that happened near the intersection of Port Republic Road and Devon Lane in Harrisonburg last month.

Officials say during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 21, a college-aged male was crossing the intersection to get back to his residence when the occupants of a vehicle stopped at the intersection and “engaged the male in a verbal altercation.”

Officials say the vehicle then turned onto Devon Lane and followed the victim, and an occupant of the vehicle also got out and confronted him.

The suspect allegedly brandished a handgun at the victim and struck the victim with the handgun before fleeing.

Harrisonburg police say the victim then contacted emergency services and was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Officials say the victim described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6′1″, with short, curly hair, and described the vehicle as a tan or silver sedan. The vehicle may be bearing a license plate with JUH in the registration.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says it has been actively investigating the alleged incident, and anyone with information should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640 or Crime Stoppers at 540-574-5050.

