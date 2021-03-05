Advertisement

JMU’s Lewis, Byington earn CAA awards; Morse, Amadi earn leage honors

Senior guard Matt Lewis.
Senior guard Matt Lewis.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Senior guard Matt Lewis of James Madison University’s men’s basketball team has been named the 2020-21 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.

Along with Lewis’ recognition, JMU head coach Mark Byington has also been named the 2020-21 CAA Coach of the Year, junior guard Vado Morse was named Third Team All-CAA honors and freshman forward Justin Amadi was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team.

According to a press release from JMU Athletics, Lewis led the CAA in scoring at 19.7 points per game, and shot 46.8 percent from the field. Lewis has tallied 3.7 assists per game and a 2.0 assist/turnover ratio.

The press release says Byington scored 78.5 points per game while racking up a +8.1 scoring margin. Morse averaged 14.0 points per game alongside Lewis and knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per contest.

Amadi showed consistency, the press release says, by hitting at 67.0 percent from the field, beating the previous JMU freshman field goal percentage record of 57.3 percent.

To read the full press release from JMU, click here.

