Local elementary school is looking to give back and break records

River Bend Elementary School is hoping to beat the Guinness World Record for cereal boxes knocked down in a domino fashion.
Cereal box drive at River Bend Elementary School
Cereal box drive at River Bend Elementary School(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — Students at River Bend Elementary School in Elkton are looking to make a difference in the community, and beat the Guinness World Record for cereal boxes knocked down in a domino run.

The current record stands at 3,416 boxes.

The school has collected more than 200 boxes so far, which will be used in their own domino run at the end of the month in an event they are calling “The Bunny Flop.”

The boxes will then be donated to local food pantries.

“We are fortunate to have such a supportive community if our kids need school supplies, if our kids’ families need food, everybody is always quick to offer us help so we just wanted to give back,” School Counselor Kim Muraskin said.

The school is asking for new and unopened boxes of cereal to be donated.

A donation box is located outside of the elementary school and boxes will be collected until March 23rd.

“The Bunny Flop” will take place on March 25 and 26.

