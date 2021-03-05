Medical cannabis production company looking to open a facility in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A medical cannabis production company has submitted license applications in Virginia to serve Health Service Area 1 by building a facility in Staunton.

TheraTrue will be located in the Green Hills industrial park, near Middle River Regional Jail.

The company started in Georgia two years ago, and with more southern states providing medical cannabis to qualified patients, they were looking to expand.

Staunton seemed like the perfect location to reach patients and do cultivation and production work.

“We’ve also seen support from a number of the universities in the state, so from James Madison to Virginia Union to Virginia Commonwealth, that want to be involved in research and education and job training,” Chairman of TheraTrue, Paul Judge, said.

TheraTrue hopes to put patients first and bring thoughtful medicine, as well as diversity to the industry as a minority-owned company.

“When you look at the medical program and legalizing industry of cannabis and the business of it, African Americans are vastly underrepresented, so it’s an honor of ours to be able to bring diversity to the industry in a world-class way,” Judge said.

He added that they are excited to help Virginia be at the forefront of providing diversity and social equity in the cannabis industry.

