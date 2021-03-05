Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Maddie Gordon

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Excelling in sports is a common trend in the Gordon family.

“I just love how much they love the game,” Maddie Gordon, a senior at Page County High School, said. “I was like it’s so much fun. They make it look like fun. I want to be out there doing that too.”

Maddie’s older sister Kate plays softball at James Madison, while her older brother Tristan plays baseball for Milligan.

Now, it’s Maddie making a name for herself as a premiere student athlete at Page County High School.

“She’s a great kid to coach,” Page County softball coach Alan Knight said. “She’s the true student athlete.”

Everyday when she’s out on the field, Maddie takes her siblings’ advice to her in stride.

“Do everything you can,” Gordon said. “Be a good teammate. Enjoy your time while you have it.”

Gordon brings all that it takes to lead the Panthers on and off the field.

“Well respected by her teammates, classmates, administration and coaches,” Knight said. “She works so hard, puts in a lot of extra time.”

Just like her older siblings Maddie’s sports career is just getting started as she’ll attend Penn State next fall to play softball.

“I just fell in love with the campus,” Gordon said.

But what really about the campus?

“I am a huge fan of ice cream and they have an amazing creamery, so I was like that’s just a plus.”

Her main reason: “I saw myself as I think I could be here for four years and it’s somewhere where I can make an impact and do my best.”

Those around her at Page County High School now already see her shining in her next chapter.

“She has ambition,” Page County math teacher Brenda Nickerson said. “She’s responsible and dedicated. The best thing about Maddie is she loves her community.”

“She’s going to work extremely hard,” Knight said. “She’s going to give you everything she’s got.”

Along with playing softball, Gordon plans to study nutritional sciences in State College.

