Richmond monuments case could go to Virginia Supreme Court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — People who want Confederate monuments to be returned to Richmond are trying to take their case to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that they’re asking the high court to reverse a lower court’s decision that denied a request to return the monuments. The Confederate memorials were removed from city property last summer.

The petition was filed by the same plaintiffs who are fighting the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue that sits on state property. They allege that city officials failed to follow procedures established by a new state law that allows localities to remove war memorials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.