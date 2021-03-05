Advertisement

Richmond monuments case could go to Virginia Supreme Court

Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant...
Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant near downtown Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed several of the statues along Monument Ave. where they will be stored until suitable sites can be found for them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)((AP Photo/Steve Helber))
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — People who want Confederate monuments to be returned to Richmond are trying to take their case to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that they’re asking the high court to reverse a lower court’s decision that denied a request to return the monuments. The Confederate memorials were removed from city property last summer.

The petition was filed by the same plaintiffs who are fighting the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue that sits on state property. They allege that city officials failed to follow procedures established by a new state law that allows localities to remove war memorials.

