Advertisement

UVA medical student creates software to recruit more volunteers for clinics

(WCAX)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The demand for help at free clinics has been on the rise since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but one medical student at the University of Virginia is working to easily connect volunteers with them.

“We’ve been working to just promote volunteers and free clinics for both in-person and teleservice,” UVA medical student Zuhayr Shaikh said. “One thing led to another. We’re thinking, ‘OK, what about dieticians? What about nurses? What about physicians?”

Haiku’s list of interested clinic volunteers evolved into a job posting software for free clinics.

“Any volunteer who wants to help out would see an opportunity or posting if Charlottesville Free Clinic put one up, and then they could directly reach out to the point contact for that position,” Shaikh said.

Shaikhu partners with the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to help reach as many people as possible. So far, more than 200 volunteers have submitted applications.

“As we continue to get more volunteers into the system, we’re hoping that just like other free clinics, Charlottesville Free Clinic can get more people either remotely volunteering or in-person,’ Haiku said.

Charlottesville Free Clinic Executive Director Susan Sherman says volunteers are always in high demand and that this new software is a game changer.

“It informs potential volunteers from all over Virginia that we’re here, and if we’re not in their vicinity then there’s likely another free clinic in their area where they can volunteer,” Sherman said.

Shaikh is still polishing the site and hopes to grow it into a nationwide resource. If you’re interested in volunteering for a free clinic in Virginia, you can visit freeclinicscare.org/volunteer to see where help is needed.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

Officials responded to a train derailment in Front Royal on Thursday afternoon.
Warren Co. Fire and Rescue responds to train derailment Thursday
Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant...
Richmond monuments case could go to Virginia Supreme Court
City of Staunton under burn ban until further notice
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro police respond to reports of bicyclist hit by vehicle on Wednesday