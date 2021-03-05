Advertisement

Va. becomes 1st ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of 4 bills

An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State Senators are meeting for their 2021 legislative session in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The 2021 session of the General Assembly has passed four new pieces of legislation that will make it easier and cheaper to build and buy electric vehicles in the commonwealth, making Virginia the first “Zero Emission Vehicle” state in the south.

One bill, HB1965, implements low-emissions and zero-emissions program that requires manufacturers to send more electric vehicles to auto dealers in Virginia. Another, HB 2282, will focus on expanding access to electric vehicles for low-income, minority and rural communities, while also ensuring access to more charging stations across the state.

Stuart Gardner with the Charlottesville-area nonprofit Generation180 says this is a major step in the right direction for the commonwealth.

“This is a historic step for Virginia. These four bills send a clear message that Virginia is serious about tackling vehicle electrification,” Gardner said.

Two bills, which include a rebate program for electric car buyers, as well as the replacement of diesel schools and other heavy equipment, require more funding. Generation180 says the 2022 General Assembly will need to identify those funding mechanisms.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

VDOT traffic monitoring device
VDOT sees benefits from traffic signal devices on Route 33
Courtesy WVIR
Charlottesville community raising donations to give to workers at UVA Medical Center
Evening Weather 3/5/2021
Evening Weather 3/5/2021
UVA Medical Center.
UVA doctor says light is at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 cases decrease