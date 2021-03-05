VDOT sees benefits from traffic signal devices on Route 33

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In March of 2020, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) placed traffic monitoring devices at two intersections on Route 33 in Rockingham County in hopes of increasing green light time, and easing the flow of traffic.

The devices are located on Route 33 at the intersection of Route 280, Stone Spring Road and the intersection of Route 276, also known as Cross Keys Road.

The goal of the devices is to balance green light time for all drivers at an intersection.

Ken slack with VDOT said the devices are proving to be beneficial by not only helping with traffic flow, but also by making it easier for technicians to check out traffic signal problems.

“When you have traffic moving that is always a better situation, and so that is one of the benefits we are seeing from these types of signals we are putting in,” Slack said.

He added that reducing the time spent at traffic lights helps drivers get to their destination faster, which in turn can help the environment little by little.

Slack said VDOT hopes to get more funding for devices to be expanded to more locations across the Valley.

VDOT is also hoping to improve travel on Rt. 33 by seeking community input for a transportation planning study.

You can access the survey here. All submissions are due by March 15.

If you are unable to access the online survey, you can provide comments about the Route 33 corridor by emailing brad.reed@vdot.virginia.gov, by calling 540-332-2266 and leaving a voicemail or by mail.

If you choose to mail your comments, you can send them to Brad Reed, Route 33 Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

