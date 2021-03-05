Advertisement

VHHA reflects on COVID-19 pandemic as Va. approaches one-year anniversary of first confirmed case

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is taking a look back over the past year, and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted hospitals, its staff and communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The association says between March of 2020 and today, they’ve treated and discharged more than 47,500 patients who contracted COVID-19 and required hospital care, and added nearly 3,700 beds to increase patient treatment capacity.

The VHHA also says they’ve pursued strategies to boost testing and address shortages, as well as supported efforts to increase overall ventilator capacity in Virginia.

Officials say the VHHA administered more than 930,000 doses of the vaccine to Virginians while enduring revenue losses exceeding $1.8 billion, partly due to a temporary halt on non-emergency scheduled procedures and declines in inpatient and emergency department volumes due to stay-at-home directives.

“The last year has tested hospitals and providers like never before,” said Carilion Clinic Chief Operating Officer Steve Arner, the Chairman of VHHA’s Board of Directors, in a press release from the VHHA. “It’s been incredible to witness the resiliency, passion and dedication of the health care workforce driving care delivery across Virginia. While we wouldn’t wish to be in this situation, we appreciate that Virginia has a structurally-sound health care delivery system. We are fortunate to work alongside thousands of talented clinicians and health care workers whose dedication to patients is unparalleled.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA doctors give us a glimpse into the future of artificial intelligence
Local counselor shares insight on seasonal affective disorder
Local counselor shares insight on seasonal affective disorder
Staff at Augusta Health Buena Vista
Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care opens its doors to patients
Mary Baldwin goes virtual after spike in COVID cases