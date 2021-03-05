VHHA reflects on COVID-19 pandemic as Va. approaches one-year anniversary of first confirmed case

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is taking a look back over the past year, and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted hospitals, its staff and communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The association says between March of 2020 and today, they’ve treated and discharged more than 47,500 patients who contracted COVID-19 and required hospital care, and added nearly 3,700 beds to increase patient treatment capacity.

The VHHA also says they’ve pursued strategies to boost testing and address shortages, as well as supported efforts to increase overall ventilator capacity in Virginia.

Officials say the VHHA administered more than 930,000 doses of the vaccine to Virginians while enduring revenue losses exceeding $1.8 billion, partly due to a temporary halt on non-emergency scheduled procedures and declines in inpatient and emergency department volumes due to stay-at-home directives.

“The last year has tested hospitals and providers like never before,” said Carilion Clinic Chief Operating Officer Steve Arner, the Chairman of VHHA’s Board of Directors, in a press release from the VHHA. “It’s been incredible to witness the resiliency, passion and dedication of the health care workforce driving care delivery across Virginia. While we wouldn’t wish to be in this situation, we appreciate that Virginia has a structurally-sound health care delivery system. We are fortunate to work alongside thousands of talented clinicians and health care workers whose dedication to patients is unparalleled.”

