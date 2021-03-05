Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,652 on Friday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Friday, March 5, Virginia has had 583,060 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,652 case increase since Thursday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.5% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.3% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Seventy-one additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 9,428.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, February 24, Governor Northam lifted some statewide COVID-19 restrictions that had originally been established in December.

Northam says the modified stay-at-home order from midnight through 5 a.m. has been lifted as of Monday, March 1.

Northam also says as of Monday, March 1, alcohol sales will be expanded to midnight. Outdoor social gatherings can now see up to 25 people, and venues can now hold guests with a 30 percent capacity limit of up to 1,000 people.

During the Feb. 24 briefing, Northam said if downward trends in COVID-19 cases continue, he expects the 30 percent measure to remain the same for venues, but with the 1,000 person capacity limit lifted, by April.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of March 5

By March 5, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 458,696 confirmed cases and 124,364 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 7,654,794 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,996,828 PCR tests, 223,275 antibody tests and 1,434,691 antigen tests.

At this point, 24,514 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 9,428 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. March 5.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 25,361 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,232 (+16 from Thursday)

• Bath County - 245

• Buena Vista - 846 (+3 from Thursday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,777 (+16 from Thursday)

• Highland County - 97

• Lexington - 1,123 (+1 from Thursday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,307 (+9 from Thursday)

• Rockingham County - 6,109 (+18 from Thursday)

• Staunton - 2,466 (+12 from Thursday)

• Waynesboro - 2,159 (+5 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 83, with 35 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 30 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 6 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 285,446

Lord Fairfax Health District: 17,976 total cases

• Clarke County - 780 (+8 from Thursday)

• Frederick County - 6,820 (+24 from Thursday)

• Page County - 1,840 (+4 from Thursday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,737 (+13 from Thursday)

• Warren County - 2,320 (+11 from Thursday)

• Winchester - 2,479 (+4 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 100, with 46 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 27 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 4 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 208,313

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 5, 1,412,203 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 763,439 people are fully vaccinated.

2,505,895 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of March 5, at least 47,561 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,222.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard. This section of the article will be updated as soon as the numbers become available.

There are 132,677 total cases in West Virginia as of March 4.

Grant County: 1,077 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Wednesday)

Hardy County: 1,274 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Wednesday)

Pendleton County: 622 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Wednesday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

