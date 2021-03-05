Warren Co. Fire and Rescue responds to train derailment Thursday
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported train derailment on Thursday, March 4, just after 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the rescue.
The Facebook post says units arrived at the area of Depot Avenue in Front Royal to find a Norfolk Southern Railway Train with approximately 16 cars derailed.
Warren County Fire and Rescue says crew members from the railroad were on the scene and confirmed no injuries, hazardous materials or other hazardous conditions were present.
You can read the full Facebook post below.
