Waynesboro police respond to reports of bicyclist hit by vehicle on Wednesday

Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department says officials responded to reports of a bicyclist that had been hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, March 3.

According to a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Lyndhurst Road and Jefferson Avenue to respond to the reports. Officials say the vehicle had left the scene.

Witnesses report the vehicle is an older model black 4-door Honda Civic.

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Friday, March 5, 2021

Police ask anyone who witnesses or captured video of the incident to contact the Waynesboro POlice Department at 540-942-6675.

