Advertisement

Bridgewater falls in ODAC opener at Randolph-Macon

The Bridgewater College football team lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 25-13, Friday night.
The Bridgewater College football team lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 25-13, Friday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 25-13, Friday night.

The Eagles struggled to stop Randolph-Macon’s rushing attack with the Yellow Jackets racking up 261 yards on the ground. R-M quarterback Presley Egbers rushed for 103 yards and a score while adding 190 passing yards and two TDs through the air. Randolph-Macon’s Justin DeLeon racked up 109 rushing yards on 22 carries while David Wallis finished with 145 receiving yards on just three catches, including a 73-yard touchdown reception late in the first half.

Demetreus Jalepes led the Bridgewater offensive attack with 119 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards, and a rushing TD. Bridgewater’s Dylan Maclachlan hauled in six catches for 131 yards while Matt Lawton threw for 203 yards and a score but only completed 11 of 26 passes.

Bridgewater falls to 1-1 overall (0-1 ODAC). The Eagles are scheduled to visit Ferrum Friday, March 12 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

The James Madison baseball team lost to Bowling Green, 10-6, Friday afternoon in the Dukes’...
JMU baseball drops home opener to Bowling Green
JMU Football Opponent Report: at Elon (Spring 2021)
JMU Football Opponent Report: at Elon (Spring 2021)
The No. 1 James Madison football team opens CAA play with a road game at Elon Saturday afternoon.
Gameday Central: No. 1 James Madison vs. Elon
Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - at Elon (Spring 2021)
Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - at Elon (Spring 2021)