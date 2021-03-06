Bridgewater falls in ODAC opener at Randolph-Macon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 25-13, Friday night.

The Eagles struggled to stop Randolph-Macon’s rushing attack with the Yellow Jackets racking up 261 yards on the ground. R-M quarterback Presley Egbers rushed for 103 yards and a score while adding 190 passing yards and two TDs through the air. Randolph-Macon’s Justin DeLeon racked up 109 rushing yards on 22 carries while David Wallis finished with 145 receiving yards on just three catches, including a 73-yard touchdown reception late in the first half.

Demetreus Jalepes led the Bridgewater offensive attack with 119 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards, and a rushing TD. Bridgewater’s Dylan Maclachlan hauled in six catches for 131 yards while Matt Lawton threw for 203 yards and a score but only completed 11 of 26 passes.

Bridgewater falls to 1-1 overall (0-1 ODAC). The Eagles are scheduled to visit Ferrum Friday, March 12 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

