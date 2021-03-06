Gameday Central: No. 1 James Madison vs. Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team opens CAA play with a road game at Elon Saturday afternoon.

Game Information

No. 1 James Madison at Elon

Date: Saturday, March 6

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Rhodes Stadium - Elon, NC

Video Broadcast: FloSports

