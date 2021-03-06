Gameday Central: No. 1 James Madison vs. Elon
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team opens CAA play with a road game at Elon Saturday afternoon.
Game Information
No. 1 James Madison at Elon
Date: Saturday, March 6
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Rhodes Stadium - Elon, NC
Video Broadcast: FloSports
