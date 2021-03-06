Advertisement

Gameday Central: No. 1 James Madison vs. Elon

The No. 1 James Madison football team opens CAA play with a road game at Elon Saturday afternoon.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team opens CAA play with a road game at Elon Saturday afternoon.

Game Information

No. 1 James Madison at Elon

Date: Saturday, March 6

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Rhodes Stadium - Elon, NC

Video Broadcast: FloSports

Pregame Coverage

Dukes preparing for first CAA test of 2021 season

Defense leads JMU through first two games of spring season

JMU ranked No. 1 in STATS FCS media poll

Watch our “JMU Football Opponent Report” on Elon here:

Watch the latest edition of “Discussing The Dukes” here:

Watch Curt Cignetti’s weekly press conference (3/1) here:

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

JMU Football Opponent Report: at Elon (Spring 2021)
Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - at Elon (Spring 2021)
