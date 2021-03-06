Gameday Central: No. 1 JMU rallies for road win at Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team rallied from a 14-point, halftime deficit to defeat Elon, 20-17, Saturday afternoon at Rhodes Stadium in Elon, North Carolina.

The Phoenix dominated the first half en route to building a two-score lead. Freshman quarterback JR Martin connected with Bryson Daughtry for a 31-yard touchdown pass before McKinley Witherspoon scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the final seconds of the first half to give Elon a 17-3 lead at halftime.

The second half was dominated by JMU’s defense. The Dukes held the Phoenix to just 37 total yards and two first downs after halftime. Defensive lineman Mike Greene led the charge for JMU. He finished with three-and-half tackles for loss to go along with a sack.

After the JMU offense struggled to find rhythm in the first half and for much of the third quarter, Gage Moloney replaced Cole Johnson at quarterback. Moloney led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives to give the Dukes a lead they would not relinquish. Moloney hit Antwane Wells for an 18-yard touchdown on 3rd & 12 with bring the Dukes within four, 17-13, with 12:22 remaining in the game. JMU took the lead on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Percy Agyei-Obese with 7:34 to go.

Moloney finished the game 3-of-6 passing for 46 yards and a TD. He added seven yards rushing on three carries. Agyei-Obese carried the ball 19 times for 132 yards and a TD.

No. 1 JMU improves to 3-0 overall (1-0 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host William & Mary for a 4 p.m. kickoff next Saturday (March 13). TV coverage will be on MASN.

