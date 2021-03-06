Harrisonburg City Schools prep classrooms and buildings before some return on March 22

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools, or HCPS, just finished up week three of its “6 Week Return to Partial In-Person Plan.”

All Pre-K through grade 2, grade 6, and some identified students can head back on March 22.

After a survey to Harrisonburg families, Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said 75 percent of those students will be coming for in-person instruction and 25 percent opting to continue with remote learning.

HCPS has had some students, like those with special learning needs and English language learners, in the buildings since August and has gradually been adding more identified students along the way.

The “6 Week Return” plan began on Feb. 8 to give teachers and staff adequate time to prepare for more footsteps in the hallways.

Over the past several weeks, Richards said extensive work has been going inside schools to improve air quality, like adjusting HVAC systems to recirculate more fresh air and purchasing true HEPA air filtration systems. HCPS has also stocked enough Personal Protective Equipment for students and staff.

Another big factor in getting more students back in the buildings was staff getting their COVID-19 vaccine. By March 5, Richards said 85 percent of school teachers and staff will have received their second-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Teachers have not only been preparing indoor, but also outdoor classrooms.

“We haven’t had much trouble finding [outdoor] furniture,” Richards said. “The principals, in particular, have searched for really great stuff, very unique.”

Students and teachers need to be re-rostered, classrooms prepared for additional students, and Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) rewritten for students changing placements.

“It’s challenging to re-roster students when you have some who will remain remote, some who won’t, and so forth,” Richards said. “You have students will all different sorts of needs so, of course, that’s challenging, but we’re getting through it and we’re making it work.”

Harrisonburg High School is already overcrowded, but at the March 16 Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, Richards said he will be presenting ideas on how to get high school students back soon, prioritizing seniors.

