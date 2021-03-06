Advertisement

J&J COVID-19 vaccine expands eligibility in the Shenandoah Valley

A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines have arrived in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Central Shenandoah Health District, or CSHD, will be running its first Johnson & Johnson clinic next week and its community partners have started receiving and administering the third FDA-approved vaccine this week.

One of the biggest challenges the CSHD has faced since vaccines became available in December is an inadequate supply of vaccines, but in the coming weeks, the health district expects to receive about 3,000 J&J vaccines every week.

For the last several months, the CSHD has been received about 3,400 vaccines, which does not include vaccines distributed by its community partners.

Laura Lee Wight, the CSHD spokesperson, said the supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is also gradually increasing.

With three vaccines now approved and making their way into arms around the nation, which one is the best for you?

“The best vaccine for you to get is the first one made available to you,” Wight said.

Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer are all very effective in preventing serious illness and death due to COVID-19, she said.

The CSHD does not have control over how many of each vaccine they receive every week, but supply is increasing, so Wight said the health district will be able to open vaccine eligibility to more people in Phase 1b soon.

“Agriculture, grocery stores, manufacturers, and others in Phase 1b,” Wight said. “As well as expanding access to persons 50 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at severe risk for COVID-19.”

As the door opens for more to get their vaccine, the CSHD will continue to work on individuals in Phase 1a, Phase 1b teachers, group homes, and those 65 years and older.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
Coronavirus Virginia
Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Funeral services for Officer Winum to be held Thursday at 2 p.m.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Latest News

JMU Football Opponent Report: at Elon (Spring 2021)
JMU Football Opponent Report: at Elon (Spring 2021)
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus
Michigan
Unusual Bird Migration
Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - at Elon (Spring 2021)
Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - at Elon (Spring 2021)