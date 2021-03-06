J&J COVID-19 vaccine expands eligibility in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines have arrived in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Central Shenandoah Health District, or CSHD, will be running its first Johnson & Johnson clinic next week and its community partners have started receiving and administering the third FDA-approved vaccine this week.

One of the biggest challenges the CSHD has faced since vaccines became available in December is an inadequate supply of vaccines, but in the coming weeks, the health district expects to receive about 3,000 J&J vaccines every week.

For the last several months, the CSHD has been received about 3,400 vaccines, which does not include vaccines distributed by its community partners.

Laura Lee Wight, the CSHD spokesperson, said the supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is also gradually increasing.

With three vaccines now approved and making their way into arms around the nation, which one is the best for you?

“The best vaccine for you to get is the first one made available to you,” Wight said.

Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer are all very effective in preventing serious illness and death due to COVID-19, she said.

The CSHD does not have control over how many of each vaccine they receive every week, but supply is increasing, so Wight said the health district will be able to open vaccine eligibility to more people in Phase 1b soon.

“Agriculture, grocery stores, manufacturers, and others in Phase 1b,” Wight said. “As well as expanding access to persons 50 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at severe risk for COVID-19.”

As the door opens for more to get their vaccine, the CSHD will continue to work on individuals in Phase 1a, Phase 1b teachers, group homes, and those 65 years and older.

