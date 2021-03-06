JMU baseball drops home opener to Bowling Green

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost to Bowling Green, 10-6, Friday afternoon in the Dukes’ home opener.

With the loss, JMU falls to 0-4 on the season.

Chase DeLauter hit his first home run of the season and added a triple for the Dukes while freshman Bryce Safferwich smacked a pair of doubles in the loss. Through six innings, JMU held a 4-2 lead before Bowling Green scored eight runs over the final three frames.

The teams are scheduled to resume their three-game series Saturday at Eagle Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

