JMU baseball drops home opener to Bowling Green

The James Madison baseball team lost to Bowling Green, 10-6, Friday afternoon in the Dukes’...
The James Madison baseball team lost to Bowling Green, 10-6, Friday afternoon in the Dukes’ home opener.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost to Bowling Green, 10-6, Friday afternoon in the Dukes’ home opener.

With the loss, JMU falls to 0-4 on the season.

Chase DeLauter hit his first home run of the season and added a triple for the Dukes while freshman Bryce Safferwich smacked a pair of doubles in the loss. Through six innings, JMU held a 4-2 lead before Bowling Green scored eight runs over the final three frames.

The teams are scheduled to resume their three-game series Saturday at Eagle Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

