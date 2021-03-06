WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week two of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Current Scores

Friday, March 5

Buffalo Gap 0, Stuarts Draft 30 (Final)

Waynesboro 0, Harrisonburg 6 (Final)

Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6 (Final)

Spotswood hosting Rockbridge County tonight.



Wildcats lead, 24-0, 7:33 to go 3Q #WHSVEndZone pic.twitter.com/IENp5XyFaM — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 6, 2021

Staunton 10, Fort Defiance 38 (Final)

Wilson Memorial 7, Riverheads 47 (Final)

Luray 6, Strasburg 7 (4th Quarter)

Stonewall Jackson 6, Clarke County 66 (Final)

You can check out scores in real-time by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.