WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 2
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week two of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
Current Scores
Friday, March 5
Buffalo Gap 0, Stuarts Draft 30 (Final)
Waynesboro 0, Harrisonburg 6 (Final)
Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6 (Final)
Staunton 10, Fort Defiance 38 (Final)
Wilson Memorial 7, Riverheads 47 (Final)
Luray 6, Strasburg 7 (4th Quarter)
Stonewall Jackson 6, Clarke County 66 (Final)
