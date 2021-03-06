Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 2

VHSL football scores from week two of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
VHSL football scores from week two of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week two of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Current Scores

Friday, March 5

Buffalo Gap 0, Stuarts Draft 30 (Final)

Waynesboro 0, Harrisonburg 6 (Final)

Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6 (Final)

Staunton 10, Fort Defiance 38 (Final)

Wilson Memorial 7, Riverheads 47 (Final)

Luray 6, Strasburg 7 (4th Quarter)

Stonewall Jackson 6, Clarke County 66 (Final)

You can check out scores in real-time by clicking here.

