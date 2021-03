HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A quick start for Randolph-Macon was too much to overcome for Bridgewater as the Eagles fell to the Yellow Jackets 80-49 in the ODAC quarterfinals.

Andy Pack led Bridgewater with 17 points, while Randolph-Macon’s Buzz Anthony scored 23 points to lead all scorers.

The Eagles finish the season 2-6.

