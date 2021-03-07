Car runs into apartment building in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to call around 3:30 Sunday afternoon for a vehicle that had run into the Belmont Terrace Apartments on N. Coalter St.

When crews arrived, the driver was still in the car. No one inside the apartment was injured but will be displaced until repairs to building are made. The Building Official determined the damage did not affect the structural integrity of the building.

The driver was taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.

