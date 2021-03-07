Advertisement

Car runs into apartment building in Staunton

Car runs into Staunton apartment building
Car runs into Staunton apartment building(Staunton Fire and Rescue)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to call around 3:30 Sunday afternoon for a vehicle that had run into the Belmont Terrace Apartments on N. Coalter St.

When crews arrived, the driver was still in the car. No one inside the apartment was injured but will be displaced until repairs to building are made. The Building Official determined the damage did not affect the structural integrity of the building.

The driver was taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
Va. becomes 1st ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of 4 bills
Michigan
Unusual bird migration, from north to south
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
J&J COVID-19 vaccine expands eligibility in the Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA reflects on the last year during the pandemic
Doris Harper Allen at James Madison University commencement in 2019
Longtime community member and activist Doris Harper Allen has died
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,163 on Sunday
jmu
JMU Football 3-6-21