Advertisement

JMU’s bats lead Dukes to first win of the year

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team won their first game of the year 15-4 over Bowling Green Saturday afternoon.

It was the second of a three-game home series against the Falcons.

The bats contributed early and often for the Dukes.

Conor Hartigan slammed a three-run home run in the third inning, going 2-3 with 4 RBI on the day. Mason Dunaway was 3-4 with a double and 3 RBI.

Chase DeLauter reached base six times, walking four times.

JMU was 7-17 with runners in scoring position.

Nick Stewart tossed four strong innings, striking out six. Anthony Piccolino threw five shutout innings, notching the save.

The Dukes will look to take the rubber game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
Va. becomes 1st ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of 4 bills
Michigan
Unusual bird migration, from north to south
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
J&J COVID-19 vaccine expands eligibility in the Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Bridgewater falls to Randolph-Macon in ODAC quarterfinals.
Bridgewater falls in ODAC quarterfinal round
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - at Elon (3/6/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - at Elon (3/6/21)
JMU baseball drops home opener to Bowling Green
JMU baseball drops home opener to Bowling Green
Bridgewater falls to Randolph-Macon, 25-13
Bridgewater falls to Randolph-Macon, 25-13