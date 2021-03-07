JMU’s bats lead Dukes to first win of the year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team won their first game of the year 15-4 over Bowling Green Saturday afternoon.

It was the second of a three-game home series against the Falcons.

The bats contributed early and often for the Dukes.

Conor Hartigan slammed a three-run home run in the third inning, going 2-3 with 4 RBI on the day. Mason Dunaway was 3-4 with a double and 3 RBI.

Chase DeLauter reached base six times, walking four times.

JMU was 7-17 with runners in scoring position.

Nick Stewart tossed four strong innings, striking out six. Anthony Piccolino threw five shutout innings, notching the save.

The Dukes will look to take the rubber game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.