Pacaya Volcano maintains high activity in Guatemala

PALIN, Guatemala (CNN) - Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano is expulsing “abundant” amounts of ash and lava.

Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano has continued presenting high activity according to the country’s volcanology authorities

Throughout Friday night and Saturday morning, Pacaya underwent moderate and strong explosions.

Volcanic material, such as ash and lava, was expulsed up to 1,600 feet above Pacaya’s crater.

The volcano is located 31 miles south of Guatemala City.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.