Pacaya Volcano maintains high activity in Guatemala

By SECONRED
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PALIN, Guatemala (CNN) - Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano is expulsing “abundant” amounts of ash and lava.

Throughout Friday night and Saturday morning, Pacaya underwent moderate and strong explosions.

Volcanic material, such as ash and lava, was expulsed up to 1,600 feet above Pacaya’s crater.

The volcano is located 31 miles south of Guatemala City.

