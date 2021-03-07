Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,477 on Saturday
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
Va. becomes 1st ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of 4 bills
Michigan
Unusual bird migration, from north to south
Dozens of parents and some students spoke in favor of getting students back to school four or...
Augusta Co. students to begin 4 day in-person instruction April 15

Latest News

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s during the mid work week.
Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/6/2021
Chris Hartless announces Staunton Sheriff campaign
Staunton Police Officer announces candidacy for city sheriff
Harrisonburg International Women's Day event is held online
Harrisonburg International Women’s Day celebration is held virtually amid pandemic
The volcano has been active for several days.
Pacaya Volcano maintains high activity in Guatemala