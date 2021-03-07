Advertisement

Staunton Police Officer announces candidacy for city sheriff

Officer Chris Hartless announced his candidacy for Staunton Sheriff Saturday afternoon in Montgomery Hall Park.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police Officer Chris Hartless announced his candidacy for Staunton City Sheriff Saturday afternoon.

“I was born here, raised here, I’ve raised my family here, and it’s home in fact. In every essence of the word,” Hartless said.

Hartless served in the United States Navy before joining the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Hartless then moved to the Staunton Police Department in 1998 and stayed until 2017 when he joined the Sheriff’s Office for a few years.

In that time, Hartless has worked as a jail deputy, reserve deputy, patrol officer, tactical team member, investigator, negotiator, and supervisor.

He also served as the chief deputy for the City of Staunton Sheriff’s office.

Hartless mentioned many goals if elected Sheriff including implementing and continuing the best practices of operation for the Staunton Courthouse, and continuing working relationships with city departments and local agencies.

The current City Sheriff is Matthew Robertson, who was the acting City Sheriff in 2016 and took office at the start of 2018.

The election for sheriff will be held this November.

