A missing dog is found and brought home after 2 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog owner has been on a mission to find her beloved pet after she went missing from their home two years ago. After a long journey, both of them are back together again.

“It was December 2018, early January 2019 that she was taken from the property. We had an idea where she was, but we needed hard evidence,” Emily Dansey said.

For years, Dansey fought hard to find her dog Camille after she went missing.

“We kept looking and looking and trying and trying,” Dansey said.

Then, one day Dansey got the break she needed: “I got a phone call on February 5th that the Fluvanna SPCA had posted a picture that kind of looked like the dog,” she said.

When Dansey opened the website to look at the picture of a missing dog in the area, she knew instantly it was Camille.

“As soon as I saw her I knew. I had not one doubt,” Dansey said. “I found Camille. I’m going to get her.”

A few days later, Dansey picked up Camille and brought her home, but the story is not quite finished.

“She didn’t look good. She was extremely dehydrated. She was found in a ditch where she had been apparently for two days. She has a broken leg. Her heart was enlarged,” Dansey said.

Dansey says Camille’s surgeries will cost thousands of dollars.

“She has been given the OK for surgery, so now we’re waiting it out trying to raise the money to do it,” Dansey said.

While Camille waits to undergo surgery, she’s making up for lost time.

“I think when she came home and finally saw the kids she was like, ‘I’m back with my people where I should be,’” Dansey said.

If you’re interested in helping out with Camille’s surgeries, you can call the Virginia Veterinary Specialist at (434) 202-2987 and ask to make a donation in Camille’s name.

