Augusta Co. Administrator asked to serve on Gov.’s Local Vaccine Distribution Committee
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald has been asked to serve on the Governor’s Local Government COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Committee, according to a tweet from Augusta County, Va.
The tweet says the committee will meet to discuss strategies to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations and offer input on the challenges faced.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.