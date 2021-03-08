Augusta Co. Administrator asked to serve on Gov.’s Local Vaccine Distribution Committee

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald has been asked to serve on the Governor’s Local Government COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Committee, according to a tweet from Augusta County, Va.

The tweet says the committee will meet to discuss strategies to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations and offer input on the challenges faced.

Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County Administrator, has been asked to serve on the Governor’s Local Government Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Committee. The committee will meet to discuss strategies to increase the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations and offer input on the challenges faced. pic.twitter.com/ZuNM4rlLcK — Augusta County VA (@AugustaCountyVA) March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.