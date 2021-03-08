Augusta Health holds first drive-thru vaccine clinic, first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health provided an update to their COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday afternoon.

In the update, Augusta Health says the hospital held its first drive-thru clinic for those with mobility challenges on Thursday, March 4 at the Waynesboro Urgent Care/Assessment Center. During the clinic, Augusta Health says almost 200 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Augusta Health also says the first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given at the on-campus vaccination clinic on Friday, March 5.

Augusta Health also hosted another first — ts first Saturday clinic was held on Saturday, March 6. At the clinic, 1,406 community members were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

By the end of the day on Saturday, March 6, Augusta Health had administered 31,031 vaccine doses — fully vaccinating 13,421 community members.

This week, Augusta Health will be hosting clinics for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro who are age 65 and older and those age 55-64 with underlying health conditions.

