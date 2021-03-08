Bucky Berry kicks off annual food drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Bucky Berry is a man known for his generosity in the Valley. He kicked off his latest food drive for the salvation army at Bridgewater Foods Friday.

For the last thirteen years, Berry says he has been giving back to his community.

“Salvation Army’s been here since 1925, their slogan is doing the most good, my slogan is doing the most good to stop hunger in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” Berry said.

Berry is asking people to donate canned goods and other non-perishable foods, as well as baby and hygiene products. Or, you can simply purchase a pre-packaged food bag from inside Bridgewater Foods.

“I think they’ll be in good shape until December. They won’t have to worry,” Berry said. “They won’t be able to turn anybody away this summer. That means a lot to me to keep somebody from going hungry.”

Bucky says his goal is to fill this entire bus with those bags by next Sunday when the drive ends. Within the hour of the first day, he already had three seats full.

“He’s been a blessing,” says Captain Harold Gitau with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army. “He’s always in the office suggesting ideas, sharing ideas of what he wants to do, and not only just the food drive but for the cause, so it’s a great partnership with the family and to see them helping us every time.”

Berry also has turned the food drive into a friendly competition for first responders in the Valley. Regardless of which organization brings in the most donations, the community still wins.

If you would like to help Bucky fill the bus, you can find more information here.

