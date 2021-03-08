Advertisement

Bucky Berry kicks off annual food drive

Bucky Berry kicks off annual food drive
Bucky Berry kicks off annual food drive(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Bucky Berry is a man known for his generosity in the Valley. He kicked off his latest food drive for the salvation army at Bridgewater Foods Friday.

For the last thirteen years, Berry says he has been giving back to his community.

“Salvation Army’s been here since 1925, their slogan is doing the most good, my slogan is doing the most good to stop hunger in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” Berry said.

Berry is asking people to donate canned goods and other non-perishable foods, as well as baby and hygiene products. Or, you can simply purchase a pre-packaged food bag from inside Bridgewater Foods.

“I think they’ll be in good shape until December. They won’t have to worry,” Berry said. “They won’t be able to turn anybody away this summer. That means a lot to me to keep somebody from going hungry.”

Bucky says his goal is to fill this entire bus with those bags by next Sunday when the drive ends. Within the hour of the first day, he already had three seats full.

“He’s been a blessing,” says Captain Harold Gitau with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army. “He’s always in the office suggesting ideas, sharing ideas of what he wants to do, and not only just the food drive but for the cause, so it’s a great partnership with the family and to see them helping us every time.”

Berry also has turned the food drive into a friendly competition for first responders in the Valley. Regardless of which organization brings in the most donations, the community still wins.

If you would like to help Bucky fill the bus, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,163 on Sunday
Car runs into Staunton apartment building
Car runs into apartment building in Staunton
Chris Hartless announces Staunton Sheriff campaign
Staunton Police Officer announces candidacy for city sheriff
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus

Latest News

Waxing Gibbous Moon over Staunton
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/08-03/14
Dukes fall to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals
Dukes fall to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Central Shenandoah Health District updates COVID-19 vaccine appointment process
Car runs into Staunton apartment building
Car runs into apartment building in Staunton