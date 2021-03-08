Central Shenandoah Health District begins J&J vaccine distribution

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Last week, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) vaccinated 5,570 residents. This included Phase 1a and Phase 1b first responders, corrections and homeless shelter workers and PreK-12 teachers and staff.

On March 8, the CSHD held its first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic, where 3,000 J&J shots were given alone.

“That has opened up a lot of appointments and allowed us to get more vaccines in arms in a one-dose shot,” Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said. “It’s been a really great [first day].”

This week, the health district has expanded its vaccine eligibility. Now, 50 to 64-year-olds with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers in Phase 1b, like food and agriculture, manufacturing, and grocery store workers, can receive their shot.

Rodeffer said the J&J vaccine is a lot easier to handle, so as soon as community partners receive the vaccine, they should be able to ramp up some vaccination efforts.

“It’s not as fragile as, say, Pfizer with the temperatures, so this should open up the ability for a lot more community providers to be able to provide vaccines,” Rodeffer said.

Rodeffer said supplies of all vaccines are increasing, and she anticipates the CSHD will give between 6,000 and 7,000 shots this upcoming week.

On March 7, the CSHD implemented a new COVID-19 appointment scheduling process, transitioning from invitation-only to a combination of invitation-only and posting appointment slots on the CSHD website.

The CSHD will be posting available appointment slots for the next day’s clinics at 12 p.m. on its website. These appointments are based on vaccine availability.

Rodeffer said the CSHD will be continuing to use the State Pre-Registration database to pull names of eligible people and inviting them to its clinics first. People who are pre-registered will receive priority access to vaccine appointments.

If there are still appointment slots that need to be filled, then these appointments will be available on its website.

Currently, these appointments are only available for those aged 65+ and 50-64 with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19 who live or work in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

If someone schedules an appointment who does not meet the eligibility criteria, their appointment will be canceled.

