Dukes drop series finale to Bowling Green

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning their first game of the year Saturday, the JMU baseball game fell to Bowling Green 10-4 in the series finale Sunday.

James Madison led 3-2 before a six-run fourth inning by Bowling Green to take the lead and control of the ball game.

Chase DeLauter was 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored. He hit a long drive that looked to be a home run off the right field foul pole, but ruled a double by the umpires.

Mason Dunaway had a two-run single, going 1-2 at the plate.

JMU is now 1-5 and will host VMI Thursday at 3 p.m.

