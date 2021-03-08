Dukes drop series finale to Bowling Green
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning their first game of the year Saturday, the JMU baseball game fell to Bowling Green 10-4 in the series finale Sunday.
James Madison led 3-2 before a six-run fourth inning by Bowling Green to take the lead and control of the ball game.
Chase DeLauter was 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored. He hit a long drive that looked to be a home run off the right field foul pole, but ruled a double by the umpires.
Mason Dunaway had a two-run single, going 1-2 at the plate.
JMU is now 1-5 and will host VMI Thursday at 3 p.m.
