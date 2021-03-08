Advertisement

Dukes drop series finale to Bowling Green

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning their first game of the year Saturday, the JMU baseball game fell to Bowling Green 10-4 in the series finale Sunday.

James Madison led 3-2 before a six-run fourth inning by Bowling Green to take the lead and control of the ball game.

Chase DeLauter was 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored. He hit a long drive that looked to be a home run off the right field foul pole, but ruled a double by the umpires.

Mason Dunaway had a two-run single, going 1-2 at the plate.

JMU is now 1-5 and will host VMI Thursday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State...
Va. becomes 1st ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of 4 bills
Michigan
Unusual bird migration, from north to south
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
J&J COVID-19 vaccine expands eligibility in the Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a 72-71 loss to Elon Sunday afternoon in the...
Dukes squander lead, fall to Elon in CAA quarterfinal marred by controversial calls
JMU slams past Bowling Green.
JMU’s bats lead Dukes to first win of the year
Bridgewater falls to Randolph-Macon in ODAC quarterfinals.
Bridgewater falls in ODAC quarterfinal round
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - at Elon (3/6/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - at Elon (3/6/21)