Advertisement

First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.

Virginia has now identified a total of 11 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 31 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
Coronavirus Virginia
Coronavirus Virginia(Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the Central Region of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says the resident had no history of travel during the exposure period.

The B.1.351 variant first emerged in South Africa in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, VDH says.

VDH says with the identification of this case in the Central Region of the Commonwealth, Virginia has now identified a total of 11 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 31 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

For more information and to read the full update from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into Staunton apartment building
Car runs into apartment building in Staunton
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,163 on Sunday
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Central Shenandoah Health District updates COVID-19 vaccine appointment process
Chris Hartless announces Staunton Sheriff campaign
Staunton Police Officer announces candidacy for city sheriff
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
Pharmacists step up in vaccination effort
An individual receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic by Lord Fairfax Community...
LFCC, Rotz Pharmacy team up to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis