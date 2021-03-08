First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the Central Region of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says the resident had no history of travel during the exposure period.

The B.1.351 variant first emerged in South Africa in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, VDH says.

VDH says with the identification of this case in the Central Region of the Commonwealth, Virginia has now identified a total of 11 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 31 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

