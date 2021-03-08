Forest Service to conduct prescribed burn in Augusta Co. Monday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The United States Forest Service announced Monday morning officials will be igniting a prescribed burn on March 8 in Augusta County.

Specifically, the prescribed burn area is located three miles southwest of Stokesville and east of Hankey Mountain.

According to the Forest Service, the ignitions of the burn should be concluded in one day, and firefighters will monitor the area over the next several days.

The Forest Service says for residents’ safety, they should follow posted signs and comply with area closures when they occur. Residents of Stokesville and Jennings Gap and travelers on the portions of U.S. 250 and Jennings Gap Road closest to the burn area may see or smell smoke.

For more information on the prescribed burn program, you can contact the North River Ranger District Office at 540-432-0187, or you can follow them on Twitter.

A map of Moffett Creek Prescribed Burn Units. (Forest Service)

