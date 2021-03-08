Advertisement

Hope Distributed helps alleviate food insecurity in local communities

Hope Distributed is located behind the Church of the Nazarene in Rockingham County.
Hope Distributed is located behind the Church of the Nazarene in Rockingham County.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Hope Distributed, a local organization in Rockingham County, is now offering a new program to help those in need.

Hope Delivered is aimed at helping those who are unable to visit food pantries across the area.

“Hope Delivered is basically focused on delivering to people who can’t get here whether they are disabled elderly or handicapped, a U.S. veteran who can’t get to us. Or, if they just don’t have aa vehicle,” said Jeff Wilhelm, the Executive Director of Hope Distributed.

“We feel that just because you can’t get here, doesn’t mean you don’t deserve food. We bring hope to your doorstep,” said Wilhelm.

In 2020, Hope Distributed gave out 1.3 million pounds of food and over 30,000 articles of clothing. Now, they are searching for more volunteers and are asking for your donations.

If you are looking to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,163 on Sunday
Car runs into Staunton apartment building
Car runs into apartment building in Staunton
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Chris Hartless announces Staunton Sheriff campaign
Staunton Police Officer announces candidacy for city sheriff
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday
Bucky Berry kicks off annual food drive
Bucky Berry kicks off annual food drive
Waxing Gibbous Moon over Staunton
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/08-03/14
Dukes fall to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals
Dukes fall to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals