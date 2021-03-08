Hope Distributed helps alleviate food insecurity in local communities

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Hope Distributed, a local organization in Rockingham County, is now offering a new program to help those in need.

Hope Delivered is aimed at helping those who are unable to visit food pantries across the area.

“Hope Delivered is basically focused on delivering to people who can’t get here whether they are disabled elderly or handicapped, a U.S. veteran who can’t get to us. Or, if they just don’t have aa vehicle,” said Jeff Wilhelm, the Executive Director of Hope Distributed.

“We feel that just because you can’t get here, doesn’t mean you don’t deserve food. We bring hope to your doorstep,” said Wilhelm.

In 2020, Hope Distributed gave out 1.3 million pounds of food and over 30,000 articles of clothing. Now, they are searching for more volunteers and are asking for your donations.

