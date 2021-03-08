LFCC, Rotz Pharmacy team up to administer COVID-19 vaccines

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) — Lord Fairfax Community College and Rotz Pharmacy teamed up last week to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 800 people.

According to a press release from Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC), LFCC nursing students and faculty administered the doses at the Middletown Campus, with the help of 70 other volunteers ensuring a “smooth process” at the clinic.

The press release says the partnership came after Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Winchester, began looking for help administering doses after a larger supply of the vaccine became available.

“I knew from being born and raised here that the community would come together, and I started reaching out to those I knew had the space in which we could hold a large-scale clinic,” said co-owner Jason Rotz in the press release. “[LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services] Craig Short offered the facilities, and [LFCC Director of Health Professions] Kristina Simpson said her nursing students would love to help. Everyone has been really great. Patients have been so thankful.”

Those who received the vaccine last week will be returning to LFCC for follow-up shots at the beginning of April.

