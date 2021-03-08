Moloney to start at QB for JMU against William & Mary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gage Moloney will start at quarterback for JMU Saturday afternoon when the Dukes host William & Mary.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti made the announcement during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday.

Moloney came off the bench to lead a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives in James Madison’s 20-17, comeback win on the road at Elon this past Saturday. Moloney finished the game 3-of-6 passing for 46 yards, including an 18-yard TD pass to Antwane Wells. He added seven yards rushing on three carries.

Moloney replaces Cole Johnson, who started JMU’s first three games of the spring season. Moloney, a redshirt junior, has appeared in 11 games during his career. Saturday’s game against the Tribe will be his first career start.

James Madison, currently ranked No. 1 in the country, is scheduled to host William & Mary for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

