Saturday’s William & Mary-JMU football game postponed
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s college football game between William & Mary and James Madison has been postponed.
According to the Colonial Athletic Association, the postponement comes as a result of “CoVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.” The CAA went on the say, “A decision on rescheduling the game will be made at a later date.”
James Madison is currently 3-0 overall and ranked as the No. 1 FCS team in the country. The Dukes’ next scheduled game is Saturday, March 20 at home against Richmond.
