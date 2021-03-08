Advertisement

Saturday’s William & Mary-JMU football game postponed

Saturday’s college football game between William & Mary and James Madison has been postponed.
Saturday’s college football game between William & Mary and James Madison has been postponed.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s college football game between William & Mary and James Madison has been postponed.

According to the Colonial Athletic Association, the postponement comes as a result of “CoVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.” The CAA went on the say, “A decision on rescheduling the game will be made at a later date.”

James Madison is currently 3-0 overall and ranked as the No. 1 FCS team in the country. The Dukes’ next scheduled game is Saturday, March 20 at home against Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into Staunton apartment building
Car runs into apartment building in Staunton
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,163 on Sunday
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Central Shenandoah Health District updates COVID-19 vaccine appointment process
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Gage Moloney will start at quarterback for JMU Saturday afternoon when the Dukes host William &...
Moloney to start at QB for JMU
Dukes fall to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals
Dukes fall to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals
The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a 72-71 loss to Elon Sunday afternoon in the...
Dukes squander lead, fall to Elon in CAA quarterfinal marred by controversial calls
JMU baseball falls to Bowling Green Sunday afternoon.
Dukes drop series finale to Bowling Green