Sen. McClellan honors Maggie Walker on International Women’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan used International Women’s Day to officially file her petition signatures to qualify for the gubernatorial ballot.

She started out her day at the Maggie Walker statue in Richmond before moving to the Women’s Monument in Capitol Square.

She was joined by family and supporters, including state Senator Ghazala Hashmi of Chesterfield, the first Muslim woman to serve in the Virginia Senate.

McClellan says there’s a big reason she wanted to pay tribute to Walker this morning.

“A hundred years ago this year, she blazed a trail by being the first African American woman to run statewide here in Virginia, so I went to pay homage to her at her statue and went by the St. Luke building and her house, and now I know I’m walking that trail that she blazed,” McClellan said.

If McClellan wins, she would be the first woman governor in Virginia history, and the first Black woman governor in American history.

