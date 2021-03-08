Survey seeks community input on Heritage Oaks Golf Course

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Last month, the city of Harrisonburg hired Golf Business Advisory, a consultant group out of Williamsburg to start a study on how to more efficiently run the Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

Now, the group is looking to hear feedback from the community through a survey.

The group asks different community members to participate including those who play at the golf course and those who have never even visited the greens. Questions are centered around topics such as the course conditions, the cost to play and what other activities residents would like to see.

The city said the study being conducted will help provide an insight on how to more efficiently run the course.

“Just like any of our parks and rec facilities, this is paid for with taxpayer’s dollars,” Mike Parks, spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said. “It’s for our residents, so if you have input on what would make it a better course, things you like, things you think we could do differently, it’s important that we hear that now.”

The city expects the consulting group to present its results to the city council this spring. The survey can be found online and closes on March 19.

