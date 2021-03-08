VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - March 8
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football playoff rankings as of Monday, March 8.
Note: The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs during the 2021 spring season.
Region 5D
1. Harrisonburg (1-0 Overall)
Region 3C
t3. Turner Ashby (2-0 Overall)
t3. Broadway (1-0 Overall)
----------
t6. Fort Defiance (1-1 Overall)
9. Wilson Memorial (1-1 Overall)
t11. Waynesboro (0-2 Overall)
t14. Spotswood (0-2 Overall)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (2-0 Overall)
t2. Strasburg (2-0 Overall)
t2. Page County (1-0 Overall)
----------
5. Staunton (1-1 Overall)
6. Buffalo Gap (1-1 Overall)
7. East Rockingham (0-3 Overall)
8. Stonewall Jackson (0-2 Overall)
t9. Luray (0-2 Overall)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (2-0 Overall)
To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.