VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - March 8

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football playoff rankings as of Monday, March 8.

Note: The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs during the 2021 spring season.

Region 5D

1. Harrisonburg (1-0 Overall)

Region 3C

t3. Turner Ashby (2-0 Overall)

t3. Broadway (1-0 Overall)

----------

t6. Fort Defiance (1-1 Overall)

9. Wilson Memorial (1-1 Overall)

t11. Waynesboro (0-2 Overall)

t14. Spotswood (0-2 Overall)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (2-0 Overall)

t2. Strasburg (2-0 Overall)

t2. Page County (1-0 Overall)

----------

5. Staunton (1-1 Overall)

6. Buffalo Gap (1-1 Overall)

7. East Rockingham (0-3 Overall)

8. Stonewall Jackson (0-2 Overall)

t9. Luray (0-2 Overall)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (2-0 Overall)

To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.

