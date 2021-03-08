Advertisement

Virginia sees uptick in families delaying kindergarten

(WMTV)
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has seen an uptick in the number of families who have delayed sending a child to kindergarten for one year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the increase.

Delaying kindergarten occurs every year in the state, and it’s normally sought out by families who are white, affluent and have sons.

Daphna Bassok, an associate professor of education at the University of Virginia, said the delay is often seen a way to give kids more time to develop. But she said that teachers could face larger gaps in the skills of young learners this fall. Her research has found that statewide kindergarten enrollment is down 13%.

