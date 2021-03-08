Warmer days ahead

(WHSV) - Temperatures will be on the rise the entire work week until a cold front moves through late week. Rain chances are there but slim.

MONDAY: After a pleasant afternoon it will turn cool quickly this evening.

Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 40s after sunset. Still a cold night ahead, but not as cold as we’ve seen the last few nights. Lows in the low 30s tonight with calm winds.

TUESDAY: Chilly for the morning with temperatures in the 30s, but rising quickly. Lots of sunshine for the day and even warmer. A very pleasant and warm afternoon! High temperatures in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations with typical low valley warm spots around Petersburg and Moorefield inthe upper 60s!

For the Valley highs in the mid 60s. A few spots may make it into the upper 60s. A great day to enjoy outdoors if you get the chance!

Other than a few passing clouds, generally clear for the evening and pleasant and temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset. Overnight, it’s still going to be chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plentiful sunshine again for the day as temperatures skyrocket upwards for an even warmer day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. A few spots in the Shenandoah Valley may make it to 70. Typical warm spots/low valleys in West Virginia around Petersburg and Moorefield in the low 70s.

A spectacular day to be outside and enjoy these spring-like temperatures! A beautiful evening to get out and enjoy with temperatures in the 60s. A few clouds build in overnight. Still cool but much higher than the last few weeks. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average Wednesday through Friday. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Morning as temperatures a bit higher than we’ve seen, rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very warm. High temperatures well above average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Typical warm spots/low valleys in West Virginia in the mid 70s. Breezy at times for the day but winds will be out of the southwest, a warm wind. Another incredible day to enjoy outside if you can! Chilly overnight, but temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Another relatively mild morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds around today as a cold front begins to approach the area. Still warm for the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few spotty showers in the afternoon. The best chance will be across the Allegheny mountains and fairly spotty elsewhere. Not everyone will see rain and this will not be a washout. Should the front slow down the rain chance may be pushed back into the early evening.

Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and rather mild. Temperatures in the 60s for the early evening. Turning cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. We’ll stay fairly cloudy for the day with cooler temperatures behind the cold front. A few spotty or isolated rain showers possible but many will remain dry. Some more peaks of sun for the afternoon. Still pleasant and mild but cooler than the last few days. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Much cooler overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Chilly to begin the day as morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Partly cloudy and pleasant but again cooler than the last several days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

